Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $115.00.

FMX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Shares of FMX opened at $120.09 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $120.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.0001 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth $778,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

