FormFactor, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORM. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $37.74.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after acquiring an additional 303,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after buying an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,842,000 after buying an additional 80,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

