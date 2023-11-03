Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FOX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in FOX by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. 364,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,456. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 231,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $7,744,291.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.93.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

