Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) is Bfsg LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.7% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.46. The stock had a trading volume of 113,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,212. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $118.23 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The company had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

