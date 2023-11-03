Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.93, but opened at $32.35. Frontdoor shares last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 171,097 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,957 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $64,033.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,972.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,396,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,396,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,943,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,142,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,788 shares during the period.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

