FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Issued By Wedbush

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92. Ardelyx has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $5.13. The stock has a market cap of $873.62 million, a P/E ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $22.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million.

Insider Activity at Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $40,537.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.