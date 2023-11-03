FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Issued By Zacks Research

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Associated Banc stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,145,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after buying an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,728,000 after buying an additional 210,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after buying an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

