FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

