FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $85,899.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $504,073.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,624,480 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,755 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $17,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after acquiring an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

