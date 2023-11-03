FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issued By William Blair

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

