FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Snap-on Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will earn $18.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.04. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $18.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNA. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $263.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $215.55 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,262,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

