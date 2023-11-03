FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issued By Wedbush

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of VRNS opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 2.57. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.21 million.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares in the company, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

