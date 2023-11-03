FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Issued By William Blair

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.95). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.21 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

