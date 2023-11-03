FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Issued By Alliance Global Partners

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Curaleaf in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Curaleaf Stock Up 7.2 %

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $338.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.02 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

