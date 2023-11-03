FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.65. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

NYSE:MMC opened at $193.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $151.86 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

