FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Medallion Financial Corp. Issued By Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallion Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Medallion Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

MFIN stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.13. Medallion Financial has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

