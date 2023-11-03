FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.17). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

