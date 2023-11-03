FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PPBI. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

PPBI stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 68.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

