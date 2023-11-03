FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Paramount Global Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PARA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.92 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 33.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $41,174,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

