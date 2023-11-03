FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

