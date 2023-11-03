FY2023 Earnings Forecast for SouthState Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for SouthState in a research note issued on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.94. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SouthState’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $70.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. SouthState has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,935,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,936,000 after buying an additional 118,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SouthState by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in SouthState by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

