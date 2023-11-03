FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Wingstop Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average is $183.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.