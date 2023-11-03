FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrett Business Services, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) – Barrington Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.82. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrett Business Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $95.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $639.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $76.22 and a one year high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter worth $8,372,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

