FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted by Analyst

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.91.

Chegg Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Chegg has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $924.24 million, a P/E ratio of -33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $182.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.19 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chegg

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.