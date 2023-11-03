FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of CORT opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,269 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,370,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total transaction of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $160,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $160,067.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Mahoney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,624,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

