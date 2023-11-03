FY2023 EPS Estimates for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of CSG Systems International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Knoblauch now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CSG Systems International’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $48.44 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $265.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

