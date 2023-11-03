FY2023 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Lifted by B. Riley

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.68. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.78 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.