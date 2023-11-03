FY2023 EPS Estimates for Harmonic Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.27 million.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 311,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 739,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,123,000 after buying an additional 49,109 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

(Get Free Report)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.