FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Raised by Analyst

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hilltop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hilltop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 71.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hilltop by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilltop by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

