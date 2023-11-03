FY2023 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Increased by Analyst

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.54.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$58.65 million for the quarter.

InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

