FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Lifted by Wedbush

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -144.99 and a beta of -0.18. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $20.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 26,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,790 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,942 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.