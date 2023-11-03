FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Reduced by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($10.83) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($6.83). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Nabors Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:NBR opened at $98.70 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.69 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $622,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,997.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.