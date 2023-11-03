FY2023 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PJT. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT Partners stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,245.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

