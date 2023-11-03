FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Plus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.14) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.66). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.36 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $1.32. Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 421.08% and a negative net margin of 404.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.60) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 185,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plus Therapeutics by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Greg Petersen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186Re obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

