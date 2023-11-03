FY2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Pi Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.12. Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of C$27.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.43 million.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$26.00 to C$21.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Polaris Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The firm has a market cap of C$283.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.19. Polaris Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$12.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.55.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

