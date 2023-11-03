FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after buying an additional 666,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

