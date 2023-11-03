FY2023 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RVLV. KeyCorp downgraded Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $980.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after purchasing an additional 542,419 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 845,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,310,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

