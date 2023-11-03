FY2023 EPS Estimates for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Raised by William Blair

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.41 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SP Plus Stock Performance

SP Plus stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SP Plus by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

