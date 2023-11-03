FY2023 EPS Estimates for SSR Mining Inc. Reduced by Desjardins (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $301.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,115,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,344,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,041,000 after acquiring an additional 198,752 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,316,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,644,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,455,000 after acquiring an additional 111,218 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

