FY2023 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Raised by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $14.71 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.61. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $14.64 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

