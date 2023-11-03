FY2023 EPS Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STVN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($34.75).

Shares of STVN opened at €26.04 ($27.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.87. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($38.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

