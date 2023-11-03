FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $830.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAKE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

CAKE opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

