FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.