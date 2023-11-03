FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.86. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $213.11 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $216.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

