FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Cut by Analyst

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.40 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Ur-Energy Stock Performance

Shares of URG opened at $1.66 on Friday. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URG. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 24,488,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 9,780,004 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter worth $5,290,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,253,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,468 shares during the period. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,142,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC boosted its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 13,006,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ur-Energy news, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $78,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,829.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James M. Franklin sold 55,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $61,774.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,927 shares in the company, valued at $672,578.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy E. Walker sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $78,111.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,829.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 432,725 shares of company stock valued at $535,819. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

