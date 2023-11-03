FY2023 EPS Estimates for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $8.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.95. The consensus estimate for Watts Water Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:WTS opened at $185.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $138.56 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Further Reading

