Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

