Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Raised to $119.00 at Barclays

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GRMN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 1-year low of $82.57 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.45.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

