GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.80. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.85 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.25 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,412,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,365,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

