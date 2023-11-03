GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

